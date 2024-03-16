President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu on 104th birth anniversary

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 104th birth anniversary and the National Children's Day.

"On the occasion of the 104th Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Nation, I pay my deep homage to this great leader," the president said in a message on the eve of the day.

"17 March is a memorable day in the history of the Bangalee nation. On this day in 1920, the greatest Bangalee of all time, the architect of sovereign and independent Bangladesh and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born in Tungipara, a secluded village in Gopalganj. As Bangabandhu came to us, we dreamt of and achieved independence. That is why we are citizens of a free nation," he said.

Every moment of his life, wherever he found injustice, exploitation and torture, he went into action for protest, he added.

"He was sent to jail several times and had to bear inhuman sufferings for his active participation in those movements. But he never compromised with the Pakistani rulers on the question of establishing the rights of Bangalees," the president said.

In a separate message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "On the occasion of the 104th birth anniversary of the greatest Bangalee of all time, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, I pay my deepest respect to his (Bangabandhu's) memory."

Besides, on the occasion of the 'National Children's Day-2024', she extended her best wishes to all the children of the country and the countrymen.

Recalling the memories of Bangabandhu, the premier said the main goal of the long political life of this world-renowned leader with a keen memory and far-sightedness was to liberate the Bengali nation from the chains of subjugation.

Gradually, he became the last refuge of the oppressed people of Bengal, she said, adding that this Bengali, the best of a thousand years, led the fight to establish the status of the Bengali language.

Noting that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib's compassion for children was immense, she said he believed that the children of today are the future of tomorrow.

She went on saying that the children will build the golden Bangladesh of his dream.

From the idea 'Children's future must be ensured first', he formulated the Children's Act in 1974, 15 years before the United Nations Children's Charter (The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child), she said.

The premier further said that Bangabandhu nationalised the primary education to ensure development of child-education.

"Bangabandhu always wanted children to grow up as creative and free-spirited ones. That is why Awami League (AL) formed the government in 1996 and declared March 17 as 'National Children's Day' by dedicating his birthday to children," she added.

The Awami League-led government is committed to make the country a safe abode for children, she said, adding, "We have formulated an up-to-date 'National Child Policy' for the welfare of children."

She further said that students are being provided free textbooks at the beginning of the year and almost cent percent of children are going to school today.

"We have published books on the life and works of the Father of the Nation for children and presented the real history of the Liberation War in text books," she said.

The premier wished all the programmes taken on the occasion of the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 'National Children's Day-2024' a success.