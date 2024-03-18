Nobody has courage to erase Bangabandhu's name: Quader

A file photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB
A file photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today (16 March) said nobody has the courage to erase the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"Bangabandhu is our lighthouse, and the lighthouse will show us the path forever. Bangladesh will reach its dream destination dreamt by the Father of the Nation through overcoming all obstacles under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

The AL general secretary said this while addressing a discussion organised to mark the 104th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu and National Children's Day.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting, which was arranged by the party at its office in Dhaka.

Quader said Bangabandhu's family is the place of ideology. "Honesty and courage are two main qualities of politics," he said, adding that many people, including Ziaur Rahman, had tried to destroy the image of Bangabandhu's family.

He said they (Bangabandhu's killers) thought that people would forget Bangabandhu.

"But today, Tungipara has been turned into a pilgrimage centre."

The AL general secretary said a revolution had taken place in the country's ICT sector under the leadership of the prime minister's son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

"He is performing his responsibility silently," Quader added.

Among others, AL Presidium Members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, Advocate Quamrul Islam and Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin; Joint General Secretaries Dr Hasan Mahmud and Dr Dipu Moni; Executive Member Merina Jahan Kabita; AL Dhaka south unit President Abu Ahmed Mannafi and north unit President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman addressed the discussion.

