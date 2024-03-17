Nymphea Publication has organised a day-long Open Air Photo Exhibition on 17 March at the Winter Garden, Intercontinental Dhaka.

Its Publication "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: Voice of the Vortex" showcases the life and works of Bangabandhu through a picturesque tale demonstrated through 8 sequential chapters of the book that records a series of political and personal events of the vibrant life of the Father of the Nation.

The commemorative event to mark the 104th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation was inaugurated on 17 March 2024 at 10 am by Md. Mokammel Hossain, secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

Other government officials of different ministries and dignitaries were present at the occasion.

The exhibition shall run from 10 am to 5 pm and is open for all.

