Bangladesh Economics Olympiad 2023 National Team Selection Camp commences

The Bangladesh Economics Olympiad 2023 National Team Selection Camp has officially commenced on Friday, 23 June 2023, and will continue until 26 June. The camp is being held at Capstone School Dhaka in Gulshan, Dhaka, where the top 22 competitors have been selected from approximately 5,000 registered participants, reads a press release.

According to the press release, the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad is a national competition for secondary and higher secondary-level students interested in economics, business, and finance. The winners of this national competition will represent Bangladesh in the International Economics Olympiad 2023, Greece and the World Economics Cup 2023, China.

This year, nearly 5,000 students from across the country participated in the preliminary round of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad. Among them, the top 250 participants competed in the national round held on 17 June at Dhaka Residential Model College. From these participants, the top 22 performers have earned the opportunity to attend the Team Selection Camp, where they will get training on Financial Literacy, Economic and Econometric Analysis, Data Analytics and Strategic Management from experts with specific specialties.

The opening ceremony of the camp was inaugurated by Md. Khurshid Alam, Executive Director of the Bangladesh Bank and National Committee Member of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad. Also present were Md. Al-Amin Parvez, President of the Bangladesh Economic Olympiad, Akhtar Ahmed, Chairman of Capstone School Dhaka and Coach of Bangladesh Economics Olympiad, Shaikh Mohammad Shahin, Director of the SRO Foundation, and Ahmed Abdullah-Al-Tamjeed, Chief Marketing Officer of IDLC Asset Management Limited.

In the inauguration speech, the chief guest Md. Khurshid Alam said that we all need basic knowledge of economics since our every action has relevance to economic affairs. He also motivated the students to adopt the skills necessary to adapt to the demands of the future and also discussed some recent policy measures taken by the central bank in the context of the Bangladesh economy. He also expressed satisfaction and optimism about the overall development of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad.

The Bangladesh Economic Olympiad 2023 has been organized by the Strategic Research and Outreach Foundation, with IDLC Finance Limited as the title sponsor and supported by The Business Standard as the media associate. Other sponsors and partners include Hamza Corporation, Opedia Technologies Limited, GetExcel, Webcode Limited, and Dancake.