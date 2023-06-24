Bangladesh Economics Olympiad 2023 National Team Selection Camp commences

Corporates

Press Release
24 June, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 12:57 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Economics Olympiad 2023 National Team Selection Camp commences

Press Release
24 June, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 12:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Economics Olympiad 2023 National Team Selection Camp has officially commenced on Friday, 23 June 2023, and will continue until 26 June. The camp is being held at Capstone School Dhaka in Gulshan, Dhaka, where the top 22 competitors have been selected from approximately 5,000 registered participants, reads a press release.

According to the press release, the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad is a national competition for secondary and higher secondary-level students interested in economics, business, and finance. The winners of this national competition will represent Bangladesh in the International Economics Olympiad 2023, Greece and the World Economics Cup 2023, China.

This year, nearly 5,000 students from across the country participated in the preliminary round of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad. Among them, the top 250 participants competed in the national round held on 17 June at Dhaka Residential Model College. From these participants, the top 22 performers have earned the opportunity to attend the Team Selection Camp, where they will get training on Financial Literacy, Economic and Econometric Analysis, Data Analytics and Strategic Management from experts with specific specialties.

The opening ceremony of the camp was inaugurated by Md. Khurshid Alam, Executive Director of the Bangladesh Bank and National Committee Member of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad. Also present were Md. Al-Amin Parvez, President of the Bangladesh Economic Olympiad, Akhtar Ahmed, Chairman of Capstone School Dhaka and Coach of Bangladesh Economics Olympiad, Shaikh Mohammad Shahin, Director of the SRO Foundation, and Ahmed Abdullah-Al-Tamjeed, Chief Marketing Officer of IDLC Asset Management Limited.

In the inauguration speech, the chief guest Md. Khurshid Alam said that we all need basic knowledge of economics since our every action has relevance to economic affairs. He also motivated the students to adopt the skills necessary to adapt to the demands of the future and also discussed some recent policy measures taken by the central bank in the context of the Bangladesh economy. He also expressed satisfaction and optimism about the overall development of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad.

The Bangladesh Economic Olympiad 2023 has been organized by the Strategic Research and Outreach Foundation, with IDLC Finance Limited as the title sponsor and supported by The Business Standard as the media associate. Other sponsors and partners include Hamza Corporation, Opedia Technologies Limited, GetExcel, Webcode Limited, and Dancake.

Bangladesh Economics Olympiad 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo :TBS

Local journalism: Tale of a double-edged sword, systemic challenges and injustice

1h | Panorama
Photo: Twelve

Last minute shopping: Staples and styles not to miss this Eid

2h | Mode
Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

5h | Panorama
The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How to remain worry-free in the stock market

How to remain worry-free in the stock market

2h | TBS Markets
Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

1d | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

1d | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home
Panorama

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home