Bangladesh Economics Olympiad 2023 winners to compete internationally

The top 11 participants of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad 2023 will compete at two of the world's most prestigious international competitions for young economics talents, said organisers at the national event held in Dhaka Residential Model College (DRMC) on Saturday.

The fifth national Economics Olympiad, organised by the Strategic and Research Outreach (SRO) Foundation and sponsored by IDLC Finance, brought together over 250 talented students from across the country who proved their economic prowess and engaged with esteemed guests from various sectors at the venue.

They passed the initial online round on 14 June where 4,321 students from eighth to twelfth grades competed with their knowledge of economics and problem-solving skills. They went through a rigorous two-hour spot test on Saturday.

The top 25 participants will be selected for a three-day national camp.

The top five will be sent to represent the country in the International Economics Olympiad (IEO) 2023 to be held in Greece in July-August. And the next six will contest in the World Economics Competition (WEC) 2023 to be held in China in October, said Md Al-Amin Parvez, president of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad.

Bangladeshi students have been excelling at the previous IEO and WECs, showcasing their remarkable financial literacy, knowledge of economics and skills for business case solving on the global stage, both as solo and team performers.

In the IEO 2022, Bangladeshis secured silver and bronze medals, while in WEC 2022, they won two silver and four bronze medals.

In the IEO 2021 hosted in Latvia, Bangladesh won four bronze medals, while in the WEC 2021, the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad winners secured one gold, one silver and four bronze medals.

Similarly, in the IEO 2020, they won five Bronze, while in WEC 2020, they got one gold and three bronze medals.

The Bangladesh Economics Olympiad 2023 showcased the outstanding abilities of young economists and fostered a sense of inspiration and determination among the participants where the event brought together esteemed guests, industry leaders, and passionate students, all committed to shaping a brighter future for Bangladesh's economy, said organisers.

Renowned economist Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman, chairman of the national committee for the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad, was the chief guest of the event.

Where Syed Javed Noor, deputy managing director of IDLC Finance Ltd, Ala Uddin Ahmad, CEO of Metlife Bangladesh, Sajjadur Rahman, deputy editor of The Business Standard, economist Dr Mustafa K Mujeri, executive director of the Institute for Inclusive Finance and Development (InM), Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, the director general of Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM), Brigadier General Kazi Shameem Farhad, principal of DRMC, addressed the participants.

The distinguished speakers stressed the need for a wider literacy of economics, finance and commerce across the nation alongside the emergence of more and more young thinkers, and problem solvers in the fields so that they can lead the nation's way to be a developed and human one.

Farhad Mashrur, one of the previous medal winners, expressed his pride in being a part of this remarkable journey.

Apart from the title sponsor IDLC Finance, other sponsors and partners of the national event were Hamza Corporation, Opedia Technologies Limited, Get Excel, WebCode Ltd, and Dan Cake, where The Business Standard was a media associate.