Bangladesh Economics Olympiad unveils inaugural profile

In a momentous event held on Wednesday, the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad (BDEO) proudly unveiled its inaugural profile. The ceremony was presided over by the esteemed National Committee member of BDEO, Md. Khurshid Alam, who also serves as the Executive Director (Grade 1) at the Central Bank of Bangladesh - Bangladesh Bank.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished Executive Committee members of BDEO, reaffirming the organization's commitment to spreading financial literacy and becoming a part of the national development strategy of the Government of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Economics Olympiad is a national competition for secondary and higher secondary-level students interested in economics, business, and finance. The winners of this national competition represent Bangladesh at the international level in the International Economics Olympiad and the World Economics Cup.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in BDEO's ongoing mission to foster economic and financial literacy across the nation as the Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank, Md. Khurshid Alam delivered an inspiring address, highlighting the importance of economic education in today's dynamic world. He commended the efforts of BDEO in this regard and emphasized the pivotal role of such initiatives in shaping the future of Bangladesh.

Among the key attendees at the event included members of the BDEO hosting organization, the SRO Foundation. This distinguished group featured the Executive Director of SRO Foundation Md. Shaheen Sheikh, IT and Finance Director Aminur Islam, as well as General Secretary of BDEO Rafid Abrar, Executive Committee member Mainul Islam. Their presence underscored the collective commitment to advancing economic education and financial literacy among the youths across the country.

As BDEO continues its journey toward materializing its noble mission and vision, this unveiling ceremony stands as a testament to the organization's dedication and the growing importance of economic and financial literacy in the nation. The committee will announce the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad 2024 soon with greater collaborations and exposure.