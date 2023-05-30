Dhaka Residential Model College, SRO Foundation to host Bangladesh Economics Olympiad 2023

30 May, 2023
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 10:01 pm

Dhaka Residential Model College, SRO Foundation to host Bangladesh Economics Olympiad 2023

Dhaka Residential Model College (DRMC) and Strategic Research and Outreach Foundation (SRO Foundation) announced their collaboration for the prestigious Bangladesh Economics Olympiad (BDEO) 2023. 

DRMC joins the annual national event as venue partner. This partnership marks a significant milestone in promoting academic excellence and fostering a spirit of competition in the fields of economics, finance, and business case solving, reads a press release.

The BDEO serves as a platform to identify and select talented individuals to represent Bangladesh in the International Economics Olympiad (IEO) and World Economics Cup (WEC). 

Organised by the SRO Foundation, the BDEO aims to enhance students' analytical thinking, problem-solving skills, and understanding of economics.

The partnership establishes a permanent affiliation between DRMC and BDEO, solidifying DRMC's role as the host for the national event. 

Brigadier General Kazi Shameem Farhad, principal of Dhaka Residential Model College, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to collaborate with SRO Foundation for hosting the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad 2023. This event aligns perfectly with our commitment to academic excellence and providing students with opportunities to excel in their chosen fields. We look forward to welcoming participants, esteemed guests, and sponsors to DRMC for this exciting competition."

The event was also attended by Md Ahasanul Haque, moderator president, DRMC Business and Career Club; Md Al-Amin Parvez, president of Bangladesh Economics Olympiad; Mohammad Nurun Nabi, chief coordinator of DRMC Clubs; and Md Shahin Shaikh, executive director, SRO Foundation.

The event promises to be a remarkable gathering of talented students, renowned professionals, and esteemed guests, all coming together to celebrate academic excellence and the spirit of competition in economics. The Business Standard is the proud media associate of Bangladesh Economics Olympiad.

