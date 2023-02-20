Dementia awareness programme held in Cox's Bazar

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited and the Department of Medicine of Cox's Bazar Medical College organised an awareness programme on dementia at the conference room of the college on Monday (20 February).

The event was presided over by Dr Md Farhad Hussain, principal of Cox's Bazar Medical College and head of the Department of Medicine, said a press release.

Dr Maliha Hakim, head of the Department of Neurology of National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital, presented the keynote at the event.

At the end of the programme, Farhad Hussain presented the crest of honour to Maliha Hakim.