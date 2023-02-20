Dementia awareness programme held in Cox's Bazar

Corporates

Press Release
20 February, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 08:40 pm

Related News

Dementia awareness programme held in Cox's Bazar

Press Release
20 February, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 08:40 pm
Dementia awareness programme held in Cox&#039;s Bazar

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited and the Department of Medicine of Cox's Bazar Medical College organised an awareness programme on dementia at the conference room of the college on Monday (20 February).

The event was presided over by Dr Md Farhad Hussain, principal of Cox's Bazar Medical College and head of the Department of Medicine, said a press release.

Dr Maliha Hakim, head of the Department of Neurology of National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital, presented the keynote at the event.

At the end of the programme, Farhad Hussain presented the crest of honour to Maliha Hakim.

Incepta pharmaceuticals

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

10h | Brands
Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

2h | TBS World
Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

12h | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

1d | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

4
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

5
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

6
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits