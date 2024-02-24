Annual Sports Competition 2024 held at Agrani Bank

State-owned Agrani Bank PLC.'s Annual Sports Competition 2024 was held at the Government Physical Education College ground in Dhaka. On the morning of February 24, the chairman of the board of directors of Agrani Bank inaugurated the sports competition as the chief guest.

Dr. Zaid Bakht. Meanwhile, Agrani Bank Director KMN Manjurul Haque Labloo, Md. Shahadat Hossain, FCA and Mohammad Masud Rana Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO Md. Murshedul Kabir, Convener of Agrani Bank PLC.

Annual Sports Competition-2024 Management Committee and Deputy Managing Director Wahida Begum, General Managers, Senior Executives, Officers, Employees and Employees participated in various sports including march past, long jump, running, high jump, relay race, cycle race, pillow passing, pot breaking, shot put, discus throw, javelin throw, musical chair, sack race. Member Secretary and General Manager (Administration) Md. Aminul Haque was the co-ordinator of the annual sports competition.

Prizes were distributed among the winners in the afternoon at the end of the two-day annual competition under the supervision of Aminul Haque.