Annual Sports Competition 2024 held at Agrani Bank

Corporates

Press Release
24 February, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 06:49 pm

Related News

Annual Sports Competition 2024 held at Agrani Bank

Press Release
24 February, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 06:49 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

State-owned Agrani Bank PLC.'s Annual Sports Competition 2024 was held at the Government Physical Education College ground in Dhaka. On the morning of February 24, the chairman of the board of directors of Agrani Bank inaugurated the sports competition as the chief guest. 

Dr. Zaid Bakht. Meanwhile, Agrani Bank Director KMN Manjurul Haque Labloo, Md. Shahadat Hossain, FCA and Mohammad Masud Rana Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO Md. Murshedul Kabir, Convener of Agrani Bank PLC. 

Annual Sports Competition-2024 Management Committee and Deputy Managing Director Wahida Begum, General Managers, Senior Executives, Officers, Employees and Employees participated in various sports including march past, long jump, running, high jump, relay race, cycle race, pillow passing, pot breaking, shot put, discus throw, javelin throw, musical chair, sack race. Member Secretary and General Manager (Administration) Md. Aminul Haque was the co-ordinator of the annual sports competition. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Prizes were distributed among the winners in the afternoon at the end of the two-day annual competition under the supervision of Aminul Haque.

Agrani Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

10h | Panorama
Ashik Chowdhury has done more than 30 jumps — all between 12,000 and 14,000 feet. Photo: Courtesy

The skydiver who plans to put Bangladesh on the stratosphere

5h | Panorama
The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

1d | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine is running out of troops and logistics

Ukraine is running out of troops and logistics

1h | Videos
Why NRBC bank extend operations in remote areas

Why NRBC bank extend operations in remote areas

54m | Videos
Both bonds and equities offering capital gains

Both bonds and equities offering capital gains

3h | Videos
Annual income in mushroom cultivation is 9 lakhs Taka

Annual income in mushroom cultivation is 9 lakhs Taka

4h | Videos