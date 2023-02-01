Alamgir Kabir promoted as the deputy managing director of United Commercial Bank

01 February, 2023, 02:40 pm
Alamgir Kabir promoted as the deputy managing director of United Commercial Bank

01 February, 2023, 02:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Prominent Banker Alamgir Kabir has recently been promoted to deputy managing director of United Commercial Bank PLC. Prior to that, he was serving the Bank as senior executive vice president, said a press release.    

Alamgir Kabir has been in the financial industry for over 22 years out of which 8 years' experience as branch manager.

He started his career in 1999 with First Security Islami Bank Limited. Kabir managed a number of functional areas covering Business, Operations, Trade Finance, Foreign Exchange, Correspondence Banking, Customer Services, Cash Management, Compliance.

In his immediate past banking role, Alamgir Kabir has been the senior executive vice president and the head of corporate banking division of UCB. He held various other senior roles at UCB including Head of Credit Risk Management Division and Head of different branches. He also held numerous other senior management positions in Jamuna Bank and ICB Islami Bank Ltd.

He completed MBA and BBA from the University of Chittagong. He was born in a well-reputed Muslim family in Chattogram and is the father of two sons and two daughters.  

Alamgir Kabir has been extensively trained in various technical and leadership skills through trainings, workshops and seminars.   

