United Commercial Bank PLC holds Chattogram region business meeting

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A regional business meeting of United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) consisting the managers of Chattogram region was held recently at a local hotel of Chattogram.

The regional business meeting was presided by Arif Quadri, Managing Director & CEO of UCB PLC. Among others different members of Senior Management Team of UCB were present at the event.

Review of Bank's performance was the main agenda of the meeting. Alongside, evaluation of bank's existing strategic policy for catering the future tactical work plan to expand the quality of client service and product diversity was also the issue of the meeting. Moreover, best performing branches were awarded.

Caption: Managing Director & CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC Arif Quadri along with other members of Senior Management at the Chattogram Region Business Meeting.       

United Commercial Bank (UCB)

