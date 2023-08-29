UCB receives honour for being one of the top banks in Sustainability Rating 2023

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) has been acknowledged by the Bangladesh Bank as one of the top banks in 'Sustainability Rating 2023'.

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC received the acknowledgement honour on 29 August from the governor of Bangladesh Bank, reads a press release.

The acknowledgement has been ensured as part of UCB's continuous dedication towards sustainable finance, green finance, corporate social responsibility and core banking sustainability.

