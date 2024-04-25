United Commercial Bank PLC inaugurates sub-branch at Lalbagh

Photo: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB), the country's leading private bank, inaugurated a new sub-branch at Lalbagh in the capital to deliver on its promises of providing the best quality banking services.

Recently, this sub-branch was inaugurated by the bank's Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Transaction Banking & Head of Branch Distribution Channel Md. Sekander-E-Azam.

As a chief guest of the event he said, UCB will conduct banking activities with emphasis on business expansion and entrepreneurship development through this new sub-branch.

Jahangir Alam Babul, the esteemed Ward Commissioner of No. 29 under the jurisdiction of Dhaka South City Corporation, graced the occasion as a distinguished special guest. Alongside him, prominent officials of United Commercial Bank PLC, esteemed local dignitaries, and distinguished businesspersons were present at the event.