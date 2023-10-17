DBH Finance signs MoU with Edison Real Estate

DBH Finance PLC and Edison Real Estate Ltd signed an MoU, under which customers of Edison Real Estate will get preferential treatment from DBH.

Managing Director and CEO of DBH Finance PLC Nasimul Baten and Chairman of Edison Real Estate Aminur Rashid Chowdhury recently signed the agreement, reads a press release.

Among others present were AKM Tanvir Kamal, DMD & head of Credit, DBH; Md Golam Rosul Salim, EVP & head of Loan Sales; DBH; Ahmed Pasha, director, Marketing, Edison Real Estate; and Masud Alam, additional director, Commercial, Edison Real Estate.

