Akij Ceramics gets Superbrands Award

Akij Ceramics has been awarded by Superbrands, the world's largest independent arbiter of branding, on Saturday (11 February), says a press release. 

Superbrands picks such brands with great business values and contributions to consumer's life around the world.

Mohammed Ashraful Haque, DGM, Sales & Marketing from Akij Ceramics and Shahjada Yeasir Arafat Shuvo, the Head of Brand, Akij Ceramics, received the trophy and certificate in the programme at the Grand Ballroom of Hotel Sheraton Dhaka. 

Mohammod Khourshed Alam, Director, Sales of Marketing, Akij Ceramics; Anup Kumar Saha, Sr. Executive, Akij Ceramics; Shahriar Zaman, Marketing Manager, Akij Board and Akij Tableware; and the Brand Lead, ROSA Sanitary ware and Bathware, Golam Rabbani were also present at the event. 

Akij Ceramics has been serving Bangladesh since 2012. Despite creating tiles, this company always tries to implement aesthetic development in lifestyle and philosophy of pursuing perfection. 

By pursuing trendy lifestyles and innovations into the designs and surface textures of the products, Akij Ceramics actually has been selling aspirations to the end users. It needs to be noted that this company is the consecutive winner of the Best Brand Award initiated by Bangladesh Brand Forum from the year of 2019 to 2022 as the number one tile brand in the country. And certainly, this year's Superbrand Award is another achievement for Akij Ceramics.

