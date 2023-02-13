MetLife Bangladesh recognised with prestigious Superbrand status again

MetLife has been recognised with the international Superbrand status for 2023-2024.

This was awarded to Metlife in the life insurance category of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Commenting on the recognition, Ala Ahmad, CEO, MetLife Bangladesh said, "We are delighted to receive the Superbrand Award again and would like to thank our customers, employees, agents and regulator."

"The award is the result of MetLife's efforts to keep people secure through world-class life insurance. This is also a very positive sign for the insurance sector of Bangladesh" he added.

With a highly prestigious global status, Superbrands recognises only the most highly regarded brands from each category. The selection of winners is made by an independent panel of judges.