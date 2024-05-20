No assembly, open windows, fan on: Govt issues instructions for secondary schools during heatwave

The government has issued a new set of instructions for all secondary-level schools to follow during heatwaves.

The instructions, issued by the Directorate Secondary and Higher Education yesterday (19 May) include, pausing school assemblies till the next order, keeping the windows and doors of the classrooms open, keeping the fan or the air conditioner on, stocking sufficient drinking water, making sure enough water is arranged for teachers, staffs and students, and others.

The secondary education directorate also instructed schools to maintain contact with nearest health centres for any emergency situation of students, teachers or workers, keep saline in school, and avoid sunlight from 11am to 3pm.

The instructions come two weeks after the educational institutes resumed their normal activities after an extended closure due to earth-scorching heatwave.

Education institutions were supposed to start on 21 April after the Eid holidays. However, due to excessive heat, they remained shut till 27 April.

There were classes on 28 April with low attendance due to the lingering heat and the High Court ordered closure of schools and colleges again till 2 May. All the educational institutes have started from 5 May.