Samsung TV wins Superbrands Award

Samsung TV has received the Superbrands Award becoming the first to be honoured with the 'Best TV Brand' in Bangladesh.

The global company based in South Korea received the award at a gala event at Hotel Sheraton in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Director & Head of Business, Samsung Consumer Electronics, said, "Samsung is extremely proud of the achievements and accolades earned over the years for the award-winning and industry-leading TVs. However, Superbrands' 'Best TV Brand' award is a special one because this is the first time in Bangladesh's history that a TV brand has won this award! Attaining the Superbrands status strengthens a brand's position and assures consumers and suppliers that they are buying the best brand in its category. We value this recognition and promise to continue our endeavors towards maintaining our top position."

The Superbrands were selected through a rigorous process involving independent and voluntary panels of experts from a range of backgrounds, known as the Brand Council, the release added.

Superbrands is a global arbiter for brands and operates in 90 countries.

Launched in 1994, Superbrands has become the most prominent symbol of brand success.

The Superbrands publication for the next two years was also unveiled at the gala event.

The signature publication, which shares stories of each Superbrand, is a coveted book for senior executives in advertising, marketing, brand management and the media.