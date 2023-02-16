Rupchanda wins Superbrands award

16 February, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 04:22 pm

Rupchanda, an edible oil brand, won the Superbrands Award. Superbrands is a global arbiter for brands operating in 90 countries around the world.

The brand started its journey in 1996. In just over a decade, Rupchanda brought about a change in the soybean oil sector of Bangladesh, said a press release.

According to the media release, Rupchanda ensures Vitamin A in soybean oil since before it was mandated by the government. In addition to providing only quality oil, Rupchanda has taken various steps to create awareness of healthy habits and healthy food among the people.

"This is how, for the last 26 years, with the loyalty and trust of its consumers, Rupchanda has remained as the most popular choice in the edible oil industry. It has made its place in every household of Bangladesh and in the minds of consumers. As a result, Rupchanda has once again earned its place as one of the 'Superbrands' of Bangladesh," reads the release.

