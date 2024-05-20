Cabinet approves introduction of $1,00,000 Bangabandhu Int’l Peace Medal next year

Bangladesh is set to introduce an international award titled "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Peace Medal" next year in a bid to recognise the contributions of those who have played or are playing unique roles in maintaining peace across the world.

The Cabinet today (20 May) gave its nod to the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Peace Medal Policy-2024' to this end, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said, "The award will be given to a local or foreign individual, institution or organisation every two years.

"The value of the prize will be $1 lakh. It will be accompanied by an 18-carat gold medal weighing 50 grams and a certificate."

He said the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was awarded the Joliot-Curie Medal of Peace on 23 May 1973. The 50th anniversary of receiving this award was celebrated last year. There, Prime Minister Hasina announced that she wanted to introduce a peace award named after Bangabandhu.

A policy has been prepared to that end.

Who will get the medal?

According to Cabinet Secretary Mahbub, under the approved policy, the Bangabandhu Peace Medal can be given to any person, institution or organisation for their contribution in several fields in the establishment of peace in Bangladesh or anywhere else in the world.

The factors that will be considered in selecting awardees include: their contribution to the establishment of world peace; taking effective initiatives and contributions to resolve wars; taking effective initiatives to establish peace where conflicts rein; making an important contribution to the establishment of human rights; playing an effective role in creating a world free from hunger and poverty; sustainable social, environmental and economic development; and contributing to the overall welfare of the state and society.

Nominations

Nominations for the award can be submitted from any country worldwide.

However, the nomination needs to be sent by the government and the head of state or parliamentarians of a country.

Besides, a Nobel or other international peace prize laureates can also nominate candidates.

Heads of foreign embassies in Bangladesh or heads of international organisations can also nominate names for the award.

Heads of high commissions or embassies of Bangladesh posted abroad can also send proposals. The head of any UN agency can also propose a name. No individual can claim the prize himself.

Jury board

According to the related policy approved today, a jury board will be constituted to select the awardee for the medal.

Cabinet secretary Mahbub said the decision of the jury board will be the final say in selecting awardees.

The jury board will consist of impartial and reputable people. The name of the recipient of the award will be announced on 17 March, Bangabandhu's birthday and the National Children's Day.

The prize will be awarded on or around 23 May.

Fund

The Finance Division will allocate the necessary budget in this regard, said Secretary Mahbub.

Instructions have been given from the Cabinet to start the work on the relevant policy.

Before the policy is converted into law, provisions shall be inserted in the act to constitute a fund, in which both the government or external parties can contribute.

The cost of this award will be met from the fund. Till the time the fund is formed, the government will bear this cost.