Akij Ceramics opens showrooms in Khulna, Barishal 

Corporates

Press Release
03 June, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 04:12 pm

Akij Ceramics, the number one brand in the ceramic tile industry in Bangladesh, has opened two exclusive showrooms in Khulna and Barishal.

As part of its efforts of being close to the customers, Akij Ceramics inaugurated an exclusive business associate showroom at 197 M A Bari Sharok, Khulna "M/S Jannat Enterprise 4" on Tuesday, reads a press release. 

Mohammod Khourshed Alam, director (operations) of Akij Bashir Group cut the ribbon for inception. 

Along with the respective eminent persons from Akij Ceramics and Khulna area, the deputy general manager, sales from Akij Ceramics, Mohammed Ashraful Haque, head of sales Rosa, Bishwajit Paul and proprietors of "M/S. Jannat Enterprise 4", Shakh Masumbillah & Md Zobayer Shakh were also present.  

It inaugurated another exclusive business associate showroom "M/S Mufrad Aziz" at Agorpur Lodge, South Alekanda, Amtola Barishal on Wednesday. 

Mohammod Khourshed Alam, director (operations) of Akij Bashir Group cut the ribbon for inception. 

Along with the respective eminent persons from Akij Ceramics and Barishal area, the deputy general manager, sales from Akij Ceramics, Mohammed Ashraful Haque, head of sales Rosa, Bishwajit Paul and proprietor of "M/S Mufrad Aziz", Mufrad Aziz were also present.  

Akij Ceramics

