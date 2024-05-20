Adopting Apostille Convention: Will save Bangladesh Tk500cr, document verification to ease for going abroad

Representational Illustration. Photo: Pixabay
Representational Illustration. Photo: Pixabay

Bangladesh has decided to join the Apostille Convention of 1961, which will simplify the certificate verification process for Bangladeshi citizens going abroad to study and work.

After joining the international convention, Bangladeshis going to any of the 126 countries that are already parties to the convention will no longer need to have their certificates, documents, and affidavits re-attested in those countries if they are duly attested by their own country.

The Cabinet Committee meeting at the Prime Minister's Office today approved the decision to join the Apostille Convention, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said at a press conference at the secretariat.

The Apostille Convention of 1961 is an international treaty drafted by the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH). It is intended to simplify the procedure through which a document issued in one of the contracting states can be certified for legal purposes in the other contracting states of the convention.

Mahbub Hossain said, "Currently, if someone from Bangladesh goes abroad for education or employment, their educational qualification certificate and other certificates must be verified by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other relevant ministries.

"Additionally, applicants have to obtain certificates from the embassy of the destination country."

He said, "Not all countries have embassies in Bangladesh. Around 90 countries maintain contact with Bangladesh through their embassies in Delhi, India. In such cases, Bangladeshis have to travel to India to get their certificates attested. This process not only consumes a significant amount of time but also incurs considerable costs."

Mahmub Hossain added, "Considering these issues, Bangladesh has decided to become a party to the Apostille Convention, 1961. Currently, 126 countries are members of this convention."

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told reporters at his office in the capital today that after joining the convention, the money, time, and effort spent on certificate attestation processes will be saved, which will consequently save Tk400 crore to Tk500 crore annually.

Stating that it will take about six months for the decision to come into force, the Foreign Minister said that to join the Apostille Convention, its 126 member states have to be notified, as there are some formalities.

