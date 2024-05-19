Bangladesh's Babar Ali conquers Everest

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 May, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 10:37 am

Related News

Bangladesh's Babar Ali conquers Everest

TBS Report
19 May, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 10:37 am
Md Babar Ali in his journey toward the top of Mt Everest. Photo: Courtesy
Md Babar Ali in his journey toward the top of Mt Everest. Photo: Courtesy

Md Babar Ali from Bangladesh has conquered Mount Everest. 

He reached the summit around 8:45am today (19 May).

He began his journey on 1 April, after necessary preparations in Kathmandu on 4 April he flew to Lukla Airport, one of the most dangerous airports in the world. 

Somewhere on Mount Everest. Photo: Courtesy
Somewhere on Mount Everest. Photo: Courtesy

From there he started his trek and reached Everest Basecamp on 10 April. After overcoming various hurdles he finally reached the summit today, reads a press release. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He has been trekking for the last decade, conquering various peaks of Nepal and India since the formation of mountaineers' club Vertical Dreamers in 2014.

His journey was sponsored by Visual Knitwear Ltd along with co-sponsors such as Everest Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Dhaka Divers' Club, Beacon Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Blue Jay, Chandrabindu Publishers, Giri and Vertical Dreamers. Many others helped to accumulate necessary funds for the expedition. 

With this, Babar became the sixth Bangladeshi national to scale the Mount Everest. However, his journey has not ended as he plans to scale the fourth highest mountain in the world Lhotse, which is adjacent to Mt Everest. 

Top News

Mount Everest / mountain climbers / achievements

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Every Saturday, around 30 participants meet at Panaderia restaurant for what they call “open sessions” to indulge in all things tabletop games. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Exploring the world of Bangladesh’s tabletop game enthusiasts

17m | Panorama
Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

2d | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

2d | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

All big brands can lose the automobile market

All big brands can lose the automobile market

7m | Videos
Bees provide food for human

Bees provide food for human

1h | Videos
Messi-Barça deal: story of the world's most famous napkin

Messi-Barça deal: story of the world's most famous napkin

12h | Videos
Where is the Israel-Gaza war going, what will Netanyahu do?

Where is the Israel-Gaza war going, what will Netanyahu do?

15h | Videos