Bangladesh's Babar Ali conquers Everest

Md Babar Ali in his journey toward the top of Mt Everest. Photo: Courtesy

Md Babar Ali from Bangladesh has conquered Mount Everest.

He reached the summit around 8:45am today (19 May).

He began his journey on 1 April, after necessary preparations in Kathmandu on 4 April he flew to Lukla Airport, one of the most dangerous airports in the world.

Somewhere on Mount Everest. Photo: Courtesy

From there he started his trek and reached Everest Basecamp on 10 April. After overcoming various hurdles he finally reached the summit today, reads a press release.

He has been trekking for the last decade, conquering various peaks of Nepal and India since the formation of mountaineers' club Vertical Dreamers in 2014.

His journey was sponsored by Visual Knitwear Ltd along with co-sponsors such as Everest Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Dhaka Divers' Club, Beacon Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Blue Jay, Chandrabindu Publishers, Giri and Vertical Dreamers. Many others helped to accumulate necessary funds for the expedition.

With this, Babar became the sixth Bangladeshi national to scale the Mount Everest. However, his journey has not ended as he plans to scale the fourth highest mountain in the world Lhotse, which is adjacent to Mt Everest.