AIUB organises Indoor Games 2023

25 December, 2023, 05:50 pm
25 December, 2023, 05:50 pm
American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) organised the Indoor Games 2023. 

The prize distribution ceremony for the AIUB Indoor Games 2023 was held on Wednesday (20 December) at AIUB Campus, reads a press release. 

The Office of Sports at AIUB organises Indoor Games every year. 

This year's competition spanned from 5-20 December. 

The esteemed guests, including Professor Dr Abdur Rahman, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of AIUB, Group Captain (Retd) Dr. Mohammad Zahidul Islam Khan, Registrar of AIUB, Dr Manzur H Khan, Proctor of AIUB, and Ziarat Hossain Khan, Deputy Director of the Office of Student Affairs, AIUB, were present to distribute the prizes among the winners. 

A total of 1655 students, along with some officers and faculty members, participated in this highly anticipated competition. 

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB)

