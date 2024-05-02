Met's forecast of Dhaka rain today yet to materialise as people suffer amid heatwave

A pedestrian splashes water on his face to cool down amid the extremme hot weather. Temperatures in the capital city of Dhaka soared to a scorching 40.5 degrees Celsius on Monday. The photo was taken at Dhaka University. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka dwellers were hoping for a brief respite as the Department of Meteorology forecasted rain on Thursday (2 May).

A brief spell of light rain showers and gentle breezes were supposed to be experienced in the capital, as reported by the Met Office on Wednesday (1 May).

However, the city dwellers working in these extreme conditions see no respite as there is no sign of rain till 2pm.

The most recent notice from the Met Office said they forecast rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind in parts of five divisions in the next 24 hours from 9am today (2 May) yet again.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind may occur at a few places in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places in Dhaka, Mymensingh and Barishal divisions with hails at isolated places in the next 24 hours beginning from 9am today," it said.

Cox's Bazar sees relief

On the other hand, Cox's Bazar saw a relief rain on Thursday.

Tofail Hossain, the deputy assistant meteorologist of Cox's Bazar Meteorological Office, said, "Around 9am in the morning it was drizzling and it recorded 11mm rainfall in 3 hours till 12pm."

"There is a possibility of rain in Cox's Bazar for the next 2-3 days," he added.

The rain brought some relief to the residents of the district. Many local people have expressed their joy in the rain after heavy rains for quite some time.

Some people were even seen soaking in the rain.

The Department of Meteorology also released the long-term weather forecast for May in a briefing issued on Thursday (2 May).

According to the forecast of the Director of the department Azizur Rahman, there may be normal rain in May.

One to three mild and moderate heatwaves and one to two severe heatwaves are expected in some parts of the country.

The weather office has also said that the daytime temperature will be higher than normal this month.

However, the temperature in May will be slightly lower than in April, which was the hottest temperature recorded in the last 76 years, added Azizur Rahman.

He told local media, "Even if there is normal rain in May, the temperature may be a little higher. But it will not go to the state of April. Heat waves won't last that long."

According to the Meteorological Office, there may be three to five days of mild Kalbaisakhi storms in May. Two to three days of moderate and severe thunderstorms with thunder and hail may occur.