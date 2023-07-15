Agreement signed to pen four new Kumon centers in Dhaka

Brac Kumon Ltd organised a franchise agreement signing ceremony at the Brac Kumon Head Office on 12 July.

The event was attended by Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed, Managing Director of Brac Kumon Ltd, and Nehal Bin Hasan, Head of Brac Kumon Ltd, who signed contracts with franchisees to establish new Kumon centers, reads a press release.

Franchise agreements were signed by four instructors: Samina Akther Rupa from Kumon Banani Centre, Umme Hani Habiba from Kumon Khilgaon Centre, Bedoura Jahan from Kumon Dhanmondi (2) Centre, and Ibtesum Zaman from Jatrabari Centre.

During the post-signing speech, Umme Hani Habiba said, "I'm thrilled to guide the talented Kumon students, who undoubtedly possess the potential to shape a brilliant future for our nation." Additionally, Samina Akther Rupa expressed her commitment to cultivating her students with compassion and striving to maximize their potential.

The release stated that Kumon offers a unique learning method that aims to unlock the full potential of children. It is designed to unlock children's potential from preschool to grade 12 while instilling 21st-century skills that they can utilize throughout their lives.

In addition to maximizing students' language and math potentials, Brac Kumon is expanding its network of social enterprises by offering franchises across Dhaka for women entrepreneurs. Kumon aims to empower 50 more women entrepreneurs by 2025. The organisation has plans to establish more branches across major cities of Bangladesh with the assistance of franchisees in the upcoming months. Currently, there are 10 centers of Brac Kumon operating in Dhaka, and there are plans to open 50 centers nationwide by 2025.