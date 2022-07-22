Brac’s Kumon moves ahead with three new centres

TBS Report
22 July, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 04:37 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Brac-Kumon Ltd has hosted a franchise agreement signing ceremony on Thursday (21 July) at the city's Brac INN.

The event was graced by Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed, managing director, Brac-Kumon Ltd and Nehal Bin Hasan, head, Brac-Kumon Ltd – both of whom signed contracts with franchisees to establish new Kumon centres, reads a press release.

Kumon Franchise Agreement has been signed by Sojeda Akhter Chowdhury, instructor of Bashundhara Centre; Rhidita Tasnim, instructor of Gulshan Centre; and Masuma Talukder Tinni, instructor of Banasree Centre.

Kumon is principally a method of learning.

It aims to unlock kids' full potential by increasing children's efficiency, confidence and concentration through "self-learning''; unlike many conventional tutoring methods.

It is designed to unlock the potential of children in pre-school through high school level while instilling skills that they can use for the rest of their lives.

By employing the Japanese philosophy-inspired, Kizen, continuous improvement in small steps, "Just Right Level" worksheets, students of Kumon end up mastering mathematics skills up to five years beyond their school grade.

In addition to helping students maximise their language and maths potentials, Brac Kumon is also increasing its network of social enterprises by offering franchises across Dhaka.

At the Brac Centre on Thursday, the MD of Brac Kumon Ltd signed the agreements of three new franchises for Gulshan, Bashundhara and Banasree areas, the release adds.

The organisation plans on establishing four more branches, with the help of franchisees, in the next couple of months.

Franchise Instructor of Kumon Bashundhara Centre Sojeda said, "I'll strive to make my students confident." 

Rhidita, instructor of Kumon Gulshan Centre stated, "I'm hopeful that I will continue to help my students for the rest of my life."

Kumon may also be a good fit for parents looking to address learning loss brought about by the pandemic.

In 1958, the Kumon Institute of Education was established with the objective of helping students excel in maths and gain a love for learning.

Since then, Kumon has successfully established over 25,000+ centres in over 59 countries and has been ranked first by "Entrepreneur Magazine" on its list of the world's top 500 Franchises. 

