New Kumon Centre launched in Siddeshwari

Education

TBS Report
04 June, 2022, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 11:22 am

Related News

New Kumon Centre launched in Siddeshwari

TBS Report
04 June, 2022, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 11:22 am
New Kumon Centre launched in Siddeshwari

A new branch of Kumon centre has been recently launched in the capital's Siddeshwari on 4 June. 

This is the fourth branch of Kumon Centres to open in Dhaka, after Branches in Dhanmondi, Uttara, and Mirpur. 

Centre-In-Charge of the new branch Ashrafunnesa Anchol and BRAC-Kumon Ltd Head Nehal Bin Hassan spoke at the inaugural event.

Kumon was originally started 67 years ago by Toru Kumon to help his son, Takeshi Kumon, overcome his academic struggles at school -with a focus on Mathematics and English in Japan. 

Within the year Toru Kumon established the first Kumon Centre after facing successes with his son and some children from the neighbourhood they were living in then. 

Since then, Kumon has become the world's largest after-school program to help children improve their academics individually, and opened branches and franchises in 59 countries. 

The Kumon Method of Learning was introduced in Bangladesh in 2017 by the Late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, KCMG, founder and chairperson of BRAC. Since then, BRAC Kumon Limited has been working in collaboration with Kumon to open more Kumon Centres across Dhaka.

brac kumon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Picture: Courtesy

Pinky Promise by Nity: Making loungewear a part of everyday fashion

1h | Mode
Safe water is one of the most effective ways to improve children’s health and save lives. photo: Courtesy

Max TapWater: Ensuring safe water in rural areas

3h | Panorama
Malkoha with nesting material. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-billed Malkoha: An odd cuckoo that cuckolds no one 

1d | Panorama
Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Extraordinary taste of ordinary food

Extraordinary taste of ordinary food

16h | Videos
Bollywood celebrities with expensive cars

Bollywood celebrities with expensive cars

19h | Videos
Ineffective CETP releasing untreated liquid waste leads rivers to death

Ineffective CETP releasing untreated liquid waste leads rivers to death

19h | Videos
Learn to say no in life

Learn to say no in life

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%