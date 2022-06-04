New Kumon Centre launched in Siddeshwari

A new branch of Kumon centre has been recently launched in the capital's Siddeshwari on 4 June.

This is the fourth branch of Kumon Centres to open in Dhaka, after Branches in Dhanmondi, Uttara, and Mirpur.

Centre-In-Charge of the new branch Ashrafunnesa Anchol and BRAC-Kumon Ltd Head Nehal Bin Hassan spoke at the inaugural event.

Kumon was originally started 67 years ago by Toru Kumon to help his son, Takeshi Kumon, overcome his academic struggles at school -with a focus on Mathematics and English in Japan.

Within the year Toru Kumon established the first Kumon Centre after facing successes with his son and some children from the neighbourhood they were living in then.

Since then, Kumon has become the world's largest after-school program to help children improve their academics individually, and opened branches and franchises in 59 countries.

The Kumon Method of Learning was introduced in Bangladesh in 2017 by the Late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, KCMG, founder and chairperson of BRAC. Since then, BRAC Kumon Limited has been working in collaboration with Kumon to open more Kumon Centres across Dhaka.