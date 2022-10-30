Japanese Kumon education gaining popularity in Bangladesh

The Japanese complementary education system for developing self-learning skills among children, known as the Kumon Method, is gaining popularity in Bangladesh as it brings a positive impact on learning experiences.

"We are now getting a huge response [from students and guardians] as the application of the method has shown a proven output," said Nehal Bin Hasan, head of Brac Kumon – a joint initiative of Japan-based Kumon Institute of Education and local non-governmental organisation Brac – while talking to The Business Standard recently.

Conducted with more than 30,000 centres across 61 countries in the world, the Kumon Method is now the world's largest programme of its kind he said, and added that it deals with many areas of study worldwide, but in Bangladesh, it has so far been applied for mathematics and English learning.

Citing State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Nehal Bin Hasan said the ICT Division will launch the Kumon Method in 300 of its "Schools of Future" by next year, and all Sheikh Russel Digital Labs across the country by 2025.

The Kumon Method arrived in Bangladesh with the Brac Kumon initiative in 2014. After piloting in 100 Brac Schools in 2015 and 2016, Brac Kumon started expanding the programme by setting up the first Kumon Centre in Dhanmondi in late 2017. Later it set up five Kumon centres in the capital city.

"Although the programme is currently available in Dhaka, we plan to spread it across the country soon", the Brac Kumon chief said.

He added that they are all set to open 7 more Kumon centres in Dhaka in the upcoming year and are working on taking the special education method to divisional cities next year.

The Kumon Method, pencil-and-worksheet-based enrichment or remedial programme, was developed by Japanese educator Toru Kumon in 1954 and was used to help young students learn mathematics and better ways of reading.

With the rapidly growing popularity of the system, Toru opened a Kumon Maths Centre in Osaka in 1958. It was later renamed the Kumon Institute of Education. A total of 4.3 million students have so far benefitted from the system, he added.

In the Kumon Method, each student is given an initial assessment of their abilities, called the Kumon Diagnostic Test. Each test has 20–60 questions. Based on the results and the student's understanding level, Kumon instructors design separate study plans for individual students.

Pupils commonly begin Kumon at an easy starting point to build study habits, concentration, and a strong understanding of the fundamental topics. With student progress, Kumon instructors continuously revise the study plans and difficulty levels.