BRAC Kumon Centre to launch in Siddheswari

Corporates

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 05:24 pm

Related News

BRAC Kumon Centre to launch in Siddheswari

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 05:24 pm
From left, Brac Kumon Siddheswari Centre Instructor Ashrafunnesa Anchol and Brac Kumon Ltd’s Managing Director Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed. Photo: PR
From left, Brac Kumon Siddheswari Centre Instructor Ashrafunnesa Anchol and Brac Kumon Ltd’s Managing Director Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed. Photo: PR

Brac is opening its new Kumon Franchise in the capital's Siddheswari area.

An agreement was signed in this regard between Brac Kumon ltd and Brac Kumon's New Instructor at Brac University recently.

The agreement was signed by Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed, managing director, Brac Kumon ltd and Ashrafunnesa Anchol, instructor, Brac Kumon Siddheswari Centre, reads a press release.

Kumon was introduced in Bangladesh back in 2017 by the Founder & Chairperson of Brac - Late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed.

As a part of the future plan, other than opening new centres, Brac Kumon will offer the Kumon programme to underprivileged children of Bangladesh through Brac Schools in collaboration with Brac and world's largest after school learning programme – Kumon.

The Kumon method was invented by a Japanese Math Teacher, Toru Kumon, more than 60 years ago and is currently being operated in more than 57 countries to develop the maths, English & life skills of children.

For more information, please visit: https://Brac-kumon.com.bd/

BRAC / brac kumon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russia’s January current account surplus reached a record high of $19 billion, having more than doubled from the same period in 2021. Photo: Bloomberg

Russia’s years-long quest to quit dollar eases impact of sanctions

4h | Panorama
Shoppers looking for their perfect fits at Aarong. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A guide to finding the perfect fit for your body type

5h | Mode
Sailor’s brand new spring collection in the kingdom of flowers. Photo: Courtesy

A nod to Godkhali in Sailor’s Spring’22 collection

7h | Mode
Shaikh Wahid, the CEO and Managing Director of LEADS Corporation Limited. Photo: TBS

LEADing the way: One of Bangladesh’s leading IT companies is gearing up for the future 

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

19m | Videos
SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

19m | Videos
Tabu has finished filming 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Tabu has finished filming 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

1h | Videos
Champions League final moved to Paris from St Petersburg

Champions League final moved to Paris from St Petersburg

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused