BRAC Kumon Centre to launch in Siddheswari

Brac is opening its new Kumon Franchise in the capital's Siddheswari area.

An agreement was signed in this regard between Brac Kumon ltd and Brac Kumon's New Instructor at Brac University recently.

The agreement was signed by Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed, managing director, Brac Kumon ltd and Ashrafunnesa Anchol, instructor, Brac Kumon Siddheswari Centre, reads a press release.

Kumon was introduced in Bangladesh back in 2017 by the Founder & Chairperson of Brac - Late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed.

As a part of the future plan, other than opening new centres, Brac Kumon will offer the Kumon programme to underprivileged children of Bangladesh through Brac Schools in collaboration with Brac and world's largest after school learning programme – Kumon.

The Kumon method was invented by a Japanese Math Teacher, Toru Kumon, more than 60 years ago and is currently being operated in more than 57 countries to develop the maths, English & life skills of children.

For more information, please visit: https://Brac-kumon.com.bd/