Brac, Kumon host franchise orientation

Brac-Kumon Limited hosted a Franchise Orientation to feed potential franchisees' quest on Kumon who would like to partner with Brac-Kumon Limited for the future Kumon Education Centers.



The said orientation held Saturday (21 May) at Brac University Auditorium was aimed at helping those interested in understanding what Kumon is: the Kumon Educational Method, the Kumon Franchise business model, its prospects, and how being a part of it may be a good fit for their career and investments, reads a press release.



Approximately 200 people were in attendance during the event.

Those interested in initiating their own Kumon Education Centre were informed of details such as the costs associated with the initial starting, the royalty fees involved, the type of training needed for the centre to smoothly run, the type of services they will be expected to provide, the type support they can expect from both Brac-Kumon Limited and Kumon Institute of Education (KIE), and more.



To make sure that the centres are of the same standard and quality, all franchisees and instructors are expected to undergo Proficiency Tests, New Instructor Training (NIT), and Centre visits and tours. The whole process will be expected to be consolidated via the Franchise Agreement Signing.



Brac-Kumon Limited aims to open four new branches at Gulshan, Bashundhara, Banasree, and Wari this year, after successfully launching its fourth branch at Siddheswari.



The Kumon Method of Learning was developed by a Japanese educator, named Toru Kumon, over 60 years ago, originally to help his son Takeshi Kumon, overcome his weakness in Mathematics. Since then Kumon has spread out across 59 countries to help children develop their Maths and English skills.

Brac-Kumon was kickstarted in Bangladesh by the late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed in 2017, with the Dhanmondi centre having been inaugurated by the visionary himself.