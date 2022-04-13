Agrani Bank signs MoU with NWPGCL on home loan

Agrani Bank Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with North-West Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (NWPGCL) on providing home laon to NWPGCL employees.

The agreement was signed at the board room of North-West Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited on 12 April, read a press release.

Mohammad Shams-ul Islam, managing director and CEO of Agrani Bank Ltd and Engineer AM Khorshedul Alam, chief executive officer of North-West Power Generation Company Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Senior officials of both the organisations were present at the signing ceremony.