Aarong opens its 28th outlet in Tangail

Corporates

Press Release
08 April, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 02:10 pm

Aarong opens its 28th outlet in Tangail

Press Release
08 April, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 02:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Aarong, the country's largest lifestyle retail chain, opened its 28th outlet in Tangail on Saturday, 8 April 2023, reads a press release. 

This newly designed 14,098-square-feet space offers a three-storey shoppingexperience for Aarong customers. It features women's, men's, and children's apparel, home décor, footwear, jewellery, and other product lines.

At this location, customers will also find Aarong's sub-brands: TAAGA, TAAGA MAN, and Aarong Earth.

The outlet was inaugurated by Mohammad Ashraful Alam, Chief Operating Officer, Aarong along with other BRAC officials.

"We are delighted to open Aarong in Tangail, a place with rich culture and heritage and home to many crafts, right in time for Eid celebrations. We hope this new outlet becomes a destination for residents of this vibrant city catering to their fashion and lifestyle
needs," said Alam. 

For a limited time, new customers at our Tangail location can join our My Aarong Rewards customer loyalty programme by making any BDT 5,000 purchase to earn points for direct discounts and enjoy exclusive benefits with our partners. Existing members will earn 2x points on every purchase until April 14.

Aarong is a social enterprise of BRAC, the world's largest non-governmental development organisation.

Outlet address:  City Centre, Boro Kalibari Road, Tangail Sadar.

Aarong / BRAC / Tangail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

