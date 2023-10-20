6th International Rice Congress held in Phillipines

The 6th International Rice Congress held in the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, was exceptional, setting the stage for knowledge sharing for an incredible journey for the global rice sector.

The programme was inaugurated on 16 October and ended on 19 October. IRRI Interim Director General Dr Ajay Kohli officially opened and welcomed scientists, policymakers, experts, and the private sector to the Rice Congress. IRC2023 serves as the convergence of the global rice sector where around 1,000 science-based presentations, including eight plenary keynote speeches, specialised conferences, and an exclusive 40-company trade show, to around 1,800 attendees.

The 512 Scientific Posters were showcased as exhibition panels in the reception hall. Loaded with technical data, graphics, and explanatory images, these posters offered a condensed research overview of early-career scientists and public/private researchers. Over 43 exhibitors from 15 countries gathered at the IRC2023.

Their booths featured groundbreaking technologies, sustainability initiatives, and insights from different rice sectors. From modern farming techniques to innovative processing technologies, the exhibitor area was a hub of knowledge and discovery.

The President of the Philippines, Ferdinand R Marcos, Jr attended the opening ceremonies of IRC2023 where he delivered a keynote speech.

"Thank you for conducting the 6th International Rice Congress which I am sure will promote the development and use of more quality rice varieties and technologies such as the ultra-low glycaemic index or ultra-low GI rice,". He added, "The discoveries in this congress will pave the way for greater strides in the rice industry in the Philippines and across the globe.".

The IRC2023 esteemed experts and influential policymakers discussing the global rice trends, and transformative change in the agri-food systems with a highlight on scientific breakthroughs in nutrition. In a world facing increasing challenges related to food security, environmental sustainability, and equitable access to nutritious food, rice, one of the world's staple crops, plays a pivotal role in addressing these global concerns. Rice is a daily staple for the majority of the global population. However, most varieties in the market have high glycemic index, and contribute to the rising cases of diabetes globally.

To counter this, the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), has been advancing research and development of new rice varieties with low GI values. Through extensive research, IRRI scientists identified genes responsible for low GI as well as the gene responsible for ultra-low GI values in rice. These varieties are good candidates for breeding healthier rice varieties combined with high yields.

The rice sector's sustainability is subject to overcoming challenges by emphasising market-led value-chain and development-driven approaches. The congress puts a spotlight on addressing the pressing challenges of our time, with a critical focus on climate change, labor shortage, market demand, political environment, and gender as well as youth engagement. Experts and innovators worldwide got together to explore sustainable solutions and resilient practices in the rice industry. From innovative farming techniques to resilient crop varieties, these discussions aim to pave the way for a brighter, climate-resilient, market-driven future for rice.

In the panel discussions, the experts opined to support leveraging the concepts of innovation, digital, partnerships, and sustainability, farmer-tailored systems by our leading portfolio of technologies that include seeds and traits, digital farming, and crop protection. Development and dissemination of direct-seeded rice can help shape the future of rice by building a system centered around farmers.

Collaborative action and advancement of direct-seeded rice can be an important solution for food security and climate change challenges facing the world.

The discussion highlighted that women have played pivotal roles in every aspect of the rice sector, from farming and research to leadership and policymaking. However, there is much more left to ensure sustainability in the rice sector.

It is also emphasised that food systems transformation is crucial to addressing some of the world's most pressing issues, including climate change, hunger, malnutrition, and social inequality. It requires cooperation and coordination among a wide range of stakeholders, from governments and NGOs to businesses and consumers, to overcome the issues.

The side events of IRC2023 included "Global Handbook of Rice Policies", "Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP) Symposium", "7th International Conference on Bacterial Blight of Rice", and "International Hybrid Rice Symposium".

Overall, the needs and preferences of market actors from farmers to consumers are increasingly becoming the highlight in breeding investment and decision-making. The breeding program should be shaped towards high-quality, demand-driven, and market intelligence approaches to make impacts while serving the demands of a growing populace. Innovations with high throughput technology use can overcome all the challenges to meet the food and nutrition needs of the ever-growing world population. Therefore, investment and advocacy should be science-driven. So, every action should be science-wise. Otherwise, not wise.