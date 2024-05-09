NHRC chairman advocates for human rights as a pillar of CSR at global conference

UNB
09 May, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 01:29 pm

NHRC chairman advocates for human rights as a pillar of CSR at global conference

Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed speaks at Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) annual conference being held on 6 to 8 May 2024. Photo: UNB
Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed speaks at Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) annual conference being held on 6 to 8 May 2024. Photo: UNB

During the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) annual conference held in Geneva, Switzerland from 6 to 8 May, Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed emphasised the importance of integrating human rights into business practices.

He described this integration as a crucial component of corporate social responsibility.

In his speech, Dr Ahmed highlighted that respecting human rights not only aligns with the moral imperatives but also improves business performance.

He addressed the attendees in the first session of the conference, which focused on the role and experiences of national human rights institutions in the business sector.

The discussion, presided over by Maryam Al Attiyah, President of GANHRI, centered on how businesses can actively promote human rights. Dr Ahmed's speech, titled "Respect for Human Rights: A Tool for Business Development and Progress," detailed the significance of prioritising human rights to foster a respectful and ethical business environment.

He also outlined the evolving economic landscape of Bangladesh, transitioning from agriculture to industry, and the associated human rights challenges such as injustice, unsafe workplaces, and violence against workers.

Dr Ahmed called for adherence to certain standards to mitigate these issues and proposed guidelines for creating safer and healthier work environments.

The conference was also attended by NHRC full-time member Salim Reza and director (Administration and Finance) Kazi Arfan Ashik.

NHRC / Human Rights / Conference

Comments

