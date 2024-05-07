BRRI innovates high yielding diabetic rice variety

Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) has innovated high yielding, disease-resistance and nutrition enriched diabetic rice generating massive hopes among the patients suffering from the chronic diabetic disease.

The development and acceptance of Brridhan-105 as 'diabetic rice' signifies a convergence of scientific expertise, agricultural innovation and public health priorities.

Besides, the innovative variety 'diabetic rice' began with meticulous research and development efforts by the dedicated team at the BRRI.

BRRI hierarchies and scientists revealed this while addressing a crop cutting and farmers field day titled "Bangabandhu dhan 100, Brridhan 102, Brridhan 104 and Brridhan 105" here on Monday afternoon.

BRRI Rajshahi Regional Office organized the farmers meeting at Gondogohali village under Puthia Upazila in the district supported by the Program on Agricultural and Rural Transformation for Nutrition, Entrepreneurship and Resilience (PARTNER).

BRRI Director General Dr Shahjahan Kabir addressed the meeting as chief guest, attributing that the diabetic rice Brridhan-105 has garnered attention for its distinct properties that make it a beneficial dietary choice for individuals managing diabetes.

This milestone is not just a scientific breakthrough but also a promising development in public health and agricultural sustainability.

With BRRI regional office head Dr Fazlul Islam in the chair, the farmers meeting was addressed, among others, by PARTNER-BRRI Project Director Dr Abdul Kader and Principal Scientific Officer Dr Harun Ar Rashid.

Dr Shahjahan Kabir urged the grassroots farmers to cultivate the newly innovated rice varieties for more rice production.

He also urged the field level agriculture related officials, researchers and scientists to reach the developed varieties to the farmers' doorsteps so that they can boost the boro paddy yield after the best uses of the varieties.

Dr Kabir mentioned that agriculture as well as rice research and extension are directly linked to the goal-2. End Hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture among the total 17 sustainable development goals.

He said there is no way but to enhance rice production through facing the existing challenges of adverse impact of climate change side by side with gradually declining resources and agriculture manpower.

Expanding the paddy varieties to the farmers can be the crucial means for better yield as food security is largely dependent on rice security.

He said concerted efforts of all scientists, researchers, extension officials and farmers are very important to boost paddy yield to feed the gradually increasing population of the country.

Dr Shahjahan Kabir told the meeting that the conventional varieties are being replaced by modern varieties which are good signs for the region in terms of boosting yield.

Earlier, they visited the demonstration plots of the four rice varieties on around 100 bigha of land at the same village. Deputy Inspector General of Police of Rajshahi Range Anisur Rahman and Superintendent of Police Saifur Rahman, among others, were present on the occasion.