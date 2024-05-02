IPDI Foundation organises international cardiovascular conference 'BANGLADESH LiVE 2024'

The IPDI Foundation has organised the international cardiovascular conference "BANGLADESH LiVE 2024" with more than thousand cardiologists around the globe

The annual international cardiovascular conference of the IPDI Foundation, "BANGLADESH LiVE 2024", took place over two consecutive days at Hotel Sonargaon in the capital dated on 1 May Wednesday and Thursday. The conference featured the presentation of scientific articles by approximately one hundred fifty cardiologists from both domestic and international spheres, with over one thousand doctors from across Bangladesh in attendance. Live case transmissions were telecast from four hospitals of Bangladesh and abroad. The conference was presided over by Professor Abdul Wadud Chowdhury, Chairman of the IPDI Foundation. Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury MP, the Honorable Speaker of the Bangladesh National Parliament, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Special guests, including Professor Pran Gopal Datta MP, Dr. AKM Towhiduz Zaman MP, and Professor AKM Mohibullah, Chairman of the Bangladesh Cardiac Society, were also in attendance. Professor Abdullah Al Safi Majumdar, Secretary-General of the Bangladesh Cardiac Society, Professor Afzalur Rahman, Chairman of the BIT, and Professor Mir Jamal Uddin, Director of NICVD, Adv Abu Reza Md Qayyum Khan, President, Healthy Heart Happy Life Organization, were among the honored guests.

In her address as the chief guest, Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury emphasized the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disease globally, including in Bangladesh, and commended the efforts of both governmental and private entities in advancing healthcare. She lauded the IPDI Foundation for pioneering the use of digital technology in organizing the conference, expressing optimism about its potential to significantly reduce heart disease incidence in the country. Prof Mohsin Ahmed, Secretary-General of the IPDI Foundation, outlined the organization's initiatives in his welcome speech, highlighting its nationwide programs aimed at heart disease prevention, spanning from marginalized communities to urban areas. The event, themed "One Step Ahead into the World of Digital Science," culminated in the recognition of Prof. Abu Zafar, Prof. Mohammed Amanullah, and Prof. Tan Huay Cheem with lifetime honours for their remarkable contributions to cardiology.

In his closing remarks, Prof Abdul Wadud Chowdhury, President of the program, reiterated the IPDI Foundation's commitment to organizing scientific research, seminars, and conferences dedicated to combating heart disease. He concluded the proceedings by extending wishes for good health to all attendees.

It is pertinent to note that the IPDI Foundation, a sister concern of the Healthy Heart Happy Life Organization, has earned full membership in the World Heart Federation in recognition of its philanthropic endeavors and nationwide awareness campaigns.