Farmers are carrying harvested paddy by their buffalo cart. The photos were taken recently. Photo: Md Fakrul Islam

The Chalan beel comprises four districts – Natore, Naogaon, Sirajganj and Pabna.

Labours carrying paddy from the field to the courtyard / bathan for processing. Photo: Md Fakrul Islam

It's an important hub for the country's rice production.

Photo: Md Fakrul Islam

This year, a huge quantity of rice was produced in this area as it is the prime harvesting season.

Photo: Md Fakrul Islam

Farmers were seen harvesting rice as the weather conditions seem to be favourable.

Photo: Md Fakrul Islam

In the pictures, they can be seen using their logistics to bring paddy from the field.