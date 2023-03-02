3-day ‘criminal trial advocacy programme’ at Canadian University of Bangladesh

A three-day 'Criminal Trial Advocacy Programme' is being held at Canadian University of Bangladesh.

The US Department of Justice, Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance, and Training (DOJ-OPDAT), US Embassy, Dhaka is hosting the programme in partnership with Hearth Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The training will be held on 2, 5 and 6 March at the university.

The training is being conducted by the legal experts from DOJ-OPDAT and local experts. The three-day training encompasses the nuts and bolts of criminal trial advocacy.

The training is open to 48 law students from eight universities. The selection of universities is based on their team ranking in the Jessup Moot Competition this year.

After the welcome speech from Law Adviser of Canadian University of Bangladesh Professor Dr Md Nazmuzzaman Bhuyian, Washik Muhammod Istiaq Ezaz from Hearth Bangladesh, US Embassy Resident Legal Adviser Chris Howard, Departmental head and Assistant Professor of Department of Law, CUB Sunzad Sheikh, Chris Howard started the main training session.

In his speech, Nazmuzzaman Bhuyian highlighted various aspects including the need and examples of criminal advocacy.

Participating universities are Dhaka University, North South University, BRAC University, East West University, AIUB, University of Asia Pacific, State University and Canadian University of Bangladesh.