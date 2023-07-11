CUB launches MBA in Business Intelligence and Data Analytics (BIDA) programme

Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) has announced the launch of the Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Business Intelligence and Data Analytics (BIDA) programmes.

The MBA in BIDA program at CUB offers a curriculum consisting of four core courses: Data Strategy, Business Intelligence, Principles of Machine Learning, and Applications of Data Analytics, reads a press release.

These courses will be taught by industry expert Khan Muhammad Saqiful Alam, who brings extensive experience as the regional program manager at TikTok South Asia while being a renowned Analytics Advisor for top-tier companies.

Through a combination of theoretical knowledge and practical applications, students will gain the necessary expertise to thrive in the digital marketing, telecommunications, fintech, ed-tech, and social media sectors.

This program facilitates graduates to pursue roles as managers, product/program managers, management trainees, and analysts in sectors such as telecommunications, non-bank financial institutions (NBFI), consulting, and digital marketing.

The program equips students with the skills and knowledge to make data-driven decisions, contribute to strategic planning, and drive business growth in the evolving digital landscape.

All information regarding admission can be found on the university website (www.cub.edu.bd). For details, call 01707070280-84. You can also chat with the CUB admission team by messaging through WhatsApp on 01707070280 and 01707070284. Canadian University of Bangladesh Campus Address: Plot-B, 201/1, Pragati Sarani, Dhaka- 1212, Bangladesh.

Apply Online: https://www.cub.edu.bd/apply.php