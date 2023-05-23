UN chief of Global Economic Monitoring visits Canadian University of Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
23 May, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 05:42 pm

UN chief of Global Economic Monitoring visits Canadian University of Bangladesh

Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) on Monday (22 May) hosted a momentous event with Hamid Rashid, chief of Global Economic Monitoring, Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations (UN), as the keynote speaker. 

Rashid, an esteemed economist with extensive experience, delivered an enlightening speech on 'The Global Economic Outlook & its Implications for Bangladesh' at CUB's campus in Dhaka, reads a press release.

The event was adorned with the gracious presence of Dr Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, founder and chairman of CUB's BoT. 

As the former director general for Multilateral Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangladesh, Rashid brought a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the discussion, captivating the audience with his profound insights. 

He highlighted three major global trends that are shaping the current economic scenario. Addressing the audience, he appreciated the resilience demonstrated by Bangladesh in the face of these global trends. 

Rashid iterated the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), which marks the first time in human history that humans are competing directly with AI. This has significant implications for labour markets and poses a policy trilemma.

The session was also glorified by the significant presence of Patrick Tangney, chairman & CEO of Pinnacle Towers and Frontier Towers Group, and virtual dean of School of Science & Engineering of CUB. 

He shared insights on entrepreneurial mindsets and the importance of minimising transaction costs in fostering a thriving business environment.

The programme was meticulously commenced by Professor Ridhwanul Haq of IBA, Dhaka University. 

CUB Vice-Chancellor HM Jahirul Haque in his closing remarks, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the attendees for their wholehearted participation. He emphasised the significance of such events in fostering a deeper understanding of the global economy and its implications for Bangladesh.

