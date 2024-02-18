Workshop on 'Freelancing and Outsourcing' held at Canadian University of Bangladesh

Workshop on 'Freelancing and Outsourcing' held at Canadian University of Bangladesh

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Canadian University of Bangladesh's (CUB) EduTech Consortium, in collaboration with the Computer Society Club, organised a workshop on 'Freelancing and Outsourcing' on Saturday, 17 February 2024, at its Rooftop venue. 

CEO of Astha IT, Hasnaeen Rizvi Rahman, graced the occasion as the chief guest. 

In his address, Rahman emphasised on Career Readiness, Accomplished Skill, and Seizing Opportunities. 

He emphasised that success requires embracing essential tools such as humility (No Ego), active listening, willingness to sacrifice, perseverance (Don't Quit), overcoming fear, maintaining optimism, effective organisation, and versatility (Jack of All Trades).

Furthermore, Rahman delved into success metrics, emphasising factors such as longevity, sustainability, profitability, and profound impact on the industry.

Driven by a commitment to excellence, innovation, and dynamic collaboration, a pioneering industry-academia collaboration institute, CUB's EduTech Consortium took this initiative. 

The workshop on 'Freelancing and Outsourcing' was designed to offer participants a thorough comprehension of freelancing and outsourcing using online platforms. 

Attendees gained insights into leveraging their expertise to generate income through platforms such as Upwork, Fiverr, Freelancer.com, and similar platforms by the conclusion of the workshop.

Ehsanuzzaman Surid, Service and System Designer from Noora Health; Abdur Rakib, COO from Programming Hero; Monzur Ahmed, Development and BI manager from Apex Footwear Ltd taken the workshop of Freelancing and Outsourcing. 

The welcome address was delivered by Prof Dr Miftahur Rahman, Director of the EduTech Consortium, Head of CSC, and Dean of the School of Science and Engineering at Canadian University of Bangladesh. 

The workshop was conducted with the support of CUB Computer Society Club.

Prof Dr Gias U Ahsan, Pro VC and Acting Vice-Chancellor, chaired the session and gave a vote of thanks.

