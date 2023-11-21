Dr Md GiasUddin Ahsan named pro vice-chancellor at the Canadian University of Bangladesh

21 November, 2023, 12:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prof Dr Md GiasUddin Ahsan has been appointed Pro Vice-Chancellor of Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB). 

On 19 November, at a town hall meeting at the Canadian University of Bangladesh, he was introduced by the Founder Chairman of the Canadian University of Bangladesh, Dr Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat. 

Prior to joining CUB, he served for more than 18 years at North South University in various important positions including dean and pro vice-chancellor.

Moreover, he has served as a member of the Technical Advisory Council of the World Health Organization (WHO), South East Asia Regional Office.

Professor GiasUddin Ahsan has over 30 years of practical experience as a brilliant academic leader and researcher in well-known national and international organisations.

