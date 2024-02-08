Up to 25% discount on bKash payments through SSLCOMMERZ on spring shopping

08 February, 2024, 04:20 pm
Another up to Tk100 cashback on bKash payment at preferred online shops

This spring season, customers are enjoying up to 25% discount on any online purchase from selected merchants with bKash Payment via SSLCOMMERZ. 

To avail the discount, customers need to make payment through bKash after selecting SSLCOMMERZ at the payment gateway, reads a press release. 

Depending on the merchants, customers are getting a discount ranging from Tk 100 to Tk 4000 on every payment till the end of the campaign on 15 February 2024. Details about the offer can be found at - https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/spring-offers-with-bkash-ssl - this link.

Meanwhile, in a separate campaign, customers are getting a 10% cashback on a minimum bKash Payment of Tk 300 on purchases from their preferred online shops. Customers can enjoy a cashback of up to Tk 100 in this campaign which runs till February 21.

Payment can be made through bKash payment gateway on the online platforms by providing bKash account number, OTP and PIN. Customers can also pay by dialing USSD code *247#. Details about the offer can be found at - https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/boshonto-online-cashback - this link.

