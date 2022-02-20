Chattogram port sets record in container handling in January

Economy

BSS
20 February, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 09:11 pm

Chattogram port sets record in container handling in January

A record number of 292,000 containers were handled at the country's premier seaport, in the first month of the new year

BSS
20 February, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 09:11 pm
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Chattogram port has set a record in container handling and goods transport in January 2022. 

A record number of 292,000 containers were handled at the country's premier seaport, in the first month of the new year.  

Chattogram Port Secretary Omar Farooq confirmed the matter today and said that a record number of two lakh 92 thousand single containers were unloaded at the port in January this year alone.

He said that Chattogram port is always active to keep the container handling activities. The port authorities are always vigilant so that the containers do not get entangled.

According to the data, an average of 2 lakh 68 thousand TEUS containers have been handled in Chattogram Port every month in January 21. The container handling was 2 lakh 80 thousand units in January 2021.

In January 2022, that number stood at 2 lakh 92 thousand.  

