Around 9,000 auctionable containers pile up at Ctg port over two decades

Close to 9,000 containers have accumulated over a period of more than two decades at the Chattogram Port's yard, waiting for its importers to claim the goods.

The port now finds itself grappling with the substantial inventory of a staggering 8,918 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers as of yesterday that have become eligible for auction. Amid this logistical challenge for the Chattogram Port Authority, a huge amount of goods already exists in different sheds of the port that were previously handed over for auction.

According to port data, each of the 8,918 TEU containers holds an average of 22 tonnes of goods, so an estimated 197,000 tonnes of goods are available for auction in the containers alone.

The backlog transpired due to the sluggish pace of auction and demolition activities by Chattogram Customs, according to the port authority. On 15 April, they sent a letter to the customs, urging them to auction off 1,556 lots of goods stored in various sheds at the port. However, the port authorities were unable to specify the amount of goods in the lots under the sheds.

They said they had already submitted documents to the customs that are necessary for auctioning off the goods in the sheds, but there is no progress yet.

They further said the less-than-container-load (LCL) goods lying in the container freight station sheds for such a long period not only impede revenue collection for the government but also pose security risks along with the likelihood of increased fire incidents at the port.

The port authorities said since 6 June 2022, they have repeatedly urged the customs authorities to auction the goods and destroy the perishable products in 16 letters, however the auction process still remains stagnant, hampering port operations.

Imported goods left unclaimed by importers or seized during physical examinations for evading customs duties are subject to auction if not redeemed within the stipulated 30-day period. If the imported goods perish at the port even after completing the due process, the customs authorities destroy them.

Shafiqul Alam Jewel, vice-chairman of Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association, told TBS, "The containers are stuck at the port unnecessarily for so many years. Due to this, they cannot be used for importing and exporting goods. Moreover, we are also not receiving any rent for the containers, thus the shipping lines have to count the financial losses."

He also expressed concerns over the prolonged delay in auctioning these containers.

However, Chattogram Custom House said it organises auctions twice every month. Besides, the customs is also organising spot auctions for perishable goods.

"Auctions are an ongoing process. Regular auctions are being conducted under the auction wing of the customs. We are trying our best to auction off goods as fast as possible," Chattogram Custom House Commissioner Faizur Rahman told TBS.