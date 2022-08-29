NCC Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank to facilitate CMSME sector

NCC Bank Limited has signed a "Participatory Agreement" with Bangladesh Bank to disburse loans at a 7% interest rate under the refinance scheme of Tk25,000 crore against term loan facilities in the Cottage, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise (CMSME) sector.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at Bangladesh Bank head office in Dhaka where officials from both organisations were present, reads a press release.

NCC Bank Additional Managing Director Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, and Director, SME & Special Programs Department of Bangladesh Bank Md Jaker Hossain signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder graced the signing ceremony as the chief guest.

Among others, Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Nasser, Executive Director Md Obaidul Hoque, and VP & Head of CMSME Division of NCC Bank Md Sulaiman- Al- Raji were present on the occasion.