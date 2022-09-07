Mazibur Rahman joins as MD of Probashi Kallyan Bank

Mazibur Rahman has joined as the new managing director of state-run Probashi Kallyan Bank on Tuesday (6 September).

His appointment was approved by the GoB through a letter dated 5 September of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, said a press release.

Prior to his new assignment, he served Sonali Bank Limited as deputy managing director from 2 November, 2021.

He previously worked as the general manager in Rupali Bank Limited.

Having 23 years of experience in banking, Md Mazibur Rahman started his career in Rupali Bank Limited as senior officer in 1998, recruited by Bangladesh Bank Banker's Recruitment Committee.

Md Mazibur Rahman served as a manager in various important branches of Netrakona, Kishoreganj and Mymensingh district in his 23 years of banking career. Besides, he served as the zonal head of Jamalpur, Cumilla and Mymensingh, general manager of Comilla and Rangpur Division and head of Monitoring and Compliance Department, Public Relations Division, Rural and Micro credit department of Head Office of Rupali Bank Limited.

Md Mojibur Rahman was born in 1969 in Hasdia, a village of Mymensingh Sadar Upazila. He obtained honor's degree with Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology and Masters Degree with Agricultural Production Economics from Bangladesh Agriculture University (BAU).

He participated in various training programmes and workshops on banking activities held at home and abroad, and travelled to various countries including Thailand, India, Malaysia, Bhutan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He is a life member of Bangladesh Agricultural University Alumni Association, Krishibid Arthoniti Samity and now Member (Finance ) of Habigonj Agriculture University.