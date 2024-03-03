Cenbank forms 4-member recruitment committee to interview bank MDs, CEOs

Banking

TBS Report
03 March, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 09:13 pm

Related News

Cenbank forms 4-member recruitment committee to interview bank MDs, CEOs

The deputy governor of banking regulations and policy department has been made the chairman of the evaluation committee

TBS Report
03 March, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 09:13 pm
File photo of Bangladesh Bank. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
File photo of Bangladesh Bank. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has formed a four-member committee tasked with evaluating qualifications of managing directors and chief executive officers of banks being appointed and re-appointed.

The deputy governor of banking regulations and policy department has been made the chairman of the committee while the executive directors of banking regulations and policy department and department of offsite supervision are the members, said a circular issued on Sunday (3 March).

The director of banking regulations and policy department (division-II) has been made member secretary of the committee.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the circular, the banks are required to inform the Bangladesh Bank about its action plan aimed at enhancing depositors' trust and prioritising customer service by addressing existing obstacles and focusing on credit discipline, improvement, excellence, technology, and innovation. 

The committee has been formed to assess the qualifications, suitability, commitment to responsibility, experience, age, and leadership qualities of the nominated managing directors, it said.

Top News

Bangladesh Bank / managing director / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Tucson&#039;s sculpted body lines and bold design language undeniably makes it look straight out of a sci-fi movie. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Hyundai Tucson: Setting new standards for 'Made in Bangladesh' cars

9h | Wheels
Even some of his well-wishers often try to dissuade him from this “wild goose chase.” But TV journalist Shakil Hasan remains steadfast. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A lone journalist's struggle to bring his attackers to justice

12h | Panorama
The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

1d | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Increased indirect tax hurts poverty reduction in Bangladesh

Increased indirect tax hurts poverty reduction in Bangladesh

23m | Videos
If Trump wins, where will China's economy stand?

If Trump wins, where will China's economy stand?

1h | Videos
Vegetable fields in Kushtia are occupied by tobacco

Vegetable fields in Kushtia are occupied by tobacco

2h | Videos
The would be daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani is expert at dancing

The would be daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani is expert at dancing

3h | Videos