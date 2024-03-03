Cenbank forms 4-member recruitment committee to interview bank MDs, CEOs

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has formed a four-member committee tasked with evaluating qualifications of managing directors and chief executive officers of banks being appointed and re-appointed.

The deputy governor of banking regulations and policy department has been made the chairman of the committee while the executive directors of banking regulations and policy department and department of offsite supervision are the members, said a circular issued on Sunday (3 March).

The director of banking regulations and policy department (division-II) has been made member secretary of the committee.

According to the circular, the banks are required to inform the Bangladesh Bank about its action plan aimed at enhancing depositors' trust and prioritising customer service by addressing existing obstacles and focusing on credit discipline, improvement, excellence, technology, and innovation.

The committee has been formed to assess the qualifications, suitability, commitment to responsibility, experience, age, and leadership qualities of the nominated managing directors, it said.