Monisha Abraham to become first female MD of BAT Bangladesh

Monisha Abraham is set to become the first female managing director of British American Tobacco (BAT) Bangladesh.

Currently serving as the Managing Director and CEO of Ceylon Tobacco Company in Sri Lanka, Monisha will assume her new role at BAT Bangladesh on 1 July, said Syed Afzal Hossain, the company secretary of BAT Bangladesh.

The appointment marks a significant milestone in the company's 114-year history, as she becomes the first woman to hold the position of managing director at BAT Bangladesh.

"I feel honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading BAT Bangladesh, which has been operating in this region for over 114 years having a rich legacy of success and impact. I am committed to driving BAT Bangladesh's growth journey, while upholding the values of the company with the highest integrity," Monisha shared her enthusiasm about the new role in a message.

"Being one of the highest taxpayers in the country, the company also holds a strong reputation as a growth partner to the nation in its journey towards achieving the SDGs. I hope to use my experience and expertise in leading the company towards achieving a better tomorrow for all," she added.

She will succeed the current Managing Director of BAT Bangladesh, Shehzad Munim.

Monisha Abraham, who has served as a non-executive director on the BAT Bangladesh board since March 2023, will transition to her new role from Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC (CTC), a subsidiary of the BAT Group, where she held the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

A corporate disclosure released on 15 April in the Ceylon Stock Exchange confirmed Monisha's resignation from Ceylon Tobacco Company.

